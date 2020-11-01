What if Hitman is Fitman before India's tour of Australia begins?

It is hard to find a player from national setting who can perfectly fill in Rohit Sharma’s ‘fit’ pair of shoes. The experience of playing 364 international matches and a special likening towards the Australian attack also makes Rohit a vital cog in the Indian set-up.

So it certainly begs a question: Shouldn’t his initial inclusion in the squads travelling to Australia make more sense? If an injured Mayank Agarwal can find a seat, there’s definitely place for a Rohit Sharma in the team bus. When have the selectors not had an option to drop a player after the ‘final’ review of a player’s fitness is unconvincing?

“India cannot go to the tour Down Under without him if he recovers in next 20 days,” Rohit Sharma’s coach Dinesh Lad opined while talking to The Free Press Journal.

“While I am sure whatever decision BCCI and the selectors have taken must be after a complete assessment, we still don’t have a comprehensive report on Rohit Sharma’s hamstring recovery,” he added.