'What goes around comes around': Ravi Shastri hits nostalgia after visit to Basin Reserve ahead of Test series against NZ

"The dressing room is still the same. No change," the head coach was seen telling people.

Incidentally, Shastri was flown to New Zealand on SOS basis after Dilip Doshi had got injured during the tour of Australia.

The 19 year-old was playing the Ranji Trophy quarter-final in Kanpur and according to a report published in 'Mid Day' newspaper, Shastri got the news of his maiden national call-up from the gate-keeper of the guest house where the Mumbai team was put up.

For someone, whose experience of playing fast bowling at the domestic level was confined to military medium pace of Madan Lal, a gritty 19 coming in at No.10 wasn't all that bad.

But it was his left-arm spin that impressed one and all on a seaming track as he ended with figures of 3/54 and 3 for 9.

India lost that Test match by 62 runs but net gain was a gritty all-rounder, who served the national team for the next 11 years across 80 Tests and 150 ODIs.

Sitting in that old Basin pavilion or taking a walk, the head coach would like his wards to change the script come Friday.