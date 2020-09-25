What exactly did Sunil Gavaskar say about Anushka Sharma?

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for making a comment against Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma after the Indian captain's forgettable outing in the IPL.
After dropping two catches, Kohli, undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to chases, failed with the bat, managing just a run-off five balls against Kings XI Punjab, on Thursday night.
In the commentary box, Gavaskar came up with a comment involving Kohli's actor wife Anushka.
This is exactly what he said:
"Vo jante hai jitni vo practice kare usise vo behtar ban sakte hai. Aur fir lockdown tha to sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki unhone, wo video dekhi hai, usse to kuch nahi banana hai."
"Virat always likes to practice, he knows it will make him better. Even in lockdown, there was a video of him practising while Anushka was bowling and it's not going to help much."
To this, another commentator replied that they were practising in their apartment and they did not get their privacy even there as someone took the video.
The remark did not go down well with the RCB skipper's fans, with some of them urging the BCCI to remove Gavaskar from the commentary panel.
Even Anushka Sharma slammed the veteran cricketer for his remarks. Slamming Gavaskar, Anushka penned down a post in her Instagram stories.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)