What exactly did Sunil Gavaskar say about Anushka Sharma?

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for making a comment against Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma after the Indian captain's forgettable outing in the IPL.

After dropping two catches, Kohli, undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to chases, failed with the bat, managing just a run-off five balls against Kings XI Punjab, on Thursday night.

In the commentary box, Gavaskar came up with a comment involving Kohli's actor wife Anushka.