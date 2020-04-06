'What do you know about winning the World Cup?': Twitter reacts after Rohit Sharma says Stay home, World Cup still some time away

While India continues its fight against coronavirus, cricketer Rohit Sharma has asked people to stay home as the "World Cup is still some time away".
Taking to Twitter, Sharma wrote, "Stay indoors India, don't go out on the streets celebrating. World Cup is still some time away." The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled to be played between October 18 to November 15 at seven venues across Australia.
Soon after Rohit Sharma tweeted, netizens took to Twitter and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. The tweets that have been doing the rounds are hilarious.
One user said, "Bold coming from someone who has already played his last world cup." Another questioned, "What do you know about winning the World Cup?"
Here’s how Twitter reacted:
Although the coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc all across the globe, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on March 17 said the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2020 will "go ahead as scheduled".
"In response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee is monitoring the situation closely with relevant authorities and will continue to do so," ICC had said in a statement. "The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from 18 October - 15 November 2020 in seven venues across Australia. We are planning for the event to go ahead as scheduled," the statement had added.
(Inputs from Agencies)
