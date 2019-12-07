What differences? R Ashwin hails Kohli as an 'extraterrestrial'

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday labelled skipper Virat Kohli's performance in the first T20I of the three-match series as 'extraterrestrial'.

Kohli had played a match-winning knock of 94 runs against West Indies at Hyderabad on Friday to take the side 1-0 up in the three-match series.

"The kind of show @imVkohli put on last night was extraterrestrial. #INDvsWI #Virat," Ashwin tweeted.