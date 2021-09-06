e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 10:09 PM IST

WHAT A GAME!: Twitter reacts after India beat England by 157 runs in 4th Test to register their first win in 50 years at Oval

Indian skipper Virat Kohli celebrates India's Jasprit Bumrah wicket of England's Ollie Pope during the 5th day of the Fourth Test match between England and India at The Oval, in London on Monday. | ANI

India pulled off a sensational 157-run win in the fourth Test against England, only their second-ever at The Oval and first at the venue after 1971, to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. This is also only the second time in history -- after 1986 -- that India have won two Tests on one tour of England.

They had beaten England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's last month.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav stepped up while Ravindra Jadeja succeeded pitching the ball into the rough consistently as India sealed a famous win from behind yet again after conceding a 99-run lead in the first innings.

England openers had done well to negotiate 32 overs and score 77 runs chipping away at the 368-run target.

However, soon after India's stunning performance Twitteratis showered praises on the team for putting up a sensetional show.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 10:09 PM IST
