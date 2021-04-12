'We've found a new Kedar Jadhav': Twitter reacts to Riyan Parag’s unique bowling action against Punjab Kings

Playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Riyan Parag's bowling action has caught everyone by surprise on Monday. In an IPL match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the 19-year-old went extremely low to release the ball when bowling to Chris Gayle.

After Parag bowled the delivery, the umpire was seen having a word with him. Commentator Harsha Bhogle was surprised and said, "How low is a legal sidearm delivery?" Parag seemed to have "got away with it", said former Australian cricketer Michael Slater.

Meanwhile, Twitter users found his bowling action similar to that of Kedar Jadhav. Check out a few Twitter reactions: