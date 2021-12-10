West Indies finally homebound after quarantine following cancellation of Women's World Cup Qualifier

The West Indies Women squad will begin their journey home from Oman starting on Friday, December 10, after quarantining in Oman for 11 days.

The quarantine requirement followed the cancellation of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Women's Cricket World Cup qualification tournament in Zimbabwe where the West Indies Women had already successfully begun their qualification pursuit with an early victory.

New and more severe global restrictions against travellers from a number of African countries, including Zimbabwe, forced the ICC to abandon the tournament prematurely and to send competing teams home as quickly as possible.

The squad was flown to Oman by an ICC private charter, with a short stopover in Namibia, along with eight other international squads. Oman was used as a staging area for the West Indies Women's squad while they awaited an available route home.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave expressed CWI's gratitude to the ICC and Oman Cricket for safely assisting and accommodating the West Indies team.

"We are pleased to confirm that the West Indies Women's squad will soon be making their way back home. We want to thank them for their patience and understanding as we worked with our counterparts at the ICC and Oman Cricket to facilitate their return at the earliest opportunity," said Johnny Grave as per the official CWI release.

"We want to express our appreciation to the ICC, Oman Cricket and our operations team, who have worked tirelessly to ensure everyone was comfortable and remained safe," he added.

The players and team management are expected to arrive at their various West Indian home territories over the course of the next few days.

Following the termination of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, ICC announced that the West Indies Women along with Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women secured the final three qualification spots for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup by virtue of the existing ICC Women's ODI rankings.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will be played in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, 2022

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 01:21 PM IST