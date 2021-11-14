West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor becomes the youngest, fastest woman to 5000 ODI runs

Stafanie Taylor, West Indies captain, became the third women to score over 5000 runs in ODIs on Sunday, in the third ODI against Pakistan. In the process she became the youngest and fastest to the landmark. India's Mithali Raj was the previous fastest and the youngest to the mark.
Fastest woman to 5,000 ODI runs:— hypocaust (@_hypocaust) November 14, 2021
Innings
129 Stafanie Taylor (WI)
144 Mithali Raj (IND)
156 Charlotte Edwards (ENG)
Balls faced
7218 Stafanie Taylor
7670 Mithali Raj
7711 Charlotte Edwards
Age
30y 156d Stafanie Taylor
32y 215d Mithali Raj
33y 60d Charlotte Edwards#PAKvWI
Taylor went past the 5000 mark when she took a single off Sadia Iqbal to score her 42nd run. It was Taylor's 129th innings and she is just 30 years and 156 days old. Raj took 144 innings and was over 32 years when she crossed 5000.
Former England captain Charlotte Edwards is the third player to have over 5000 runs in ODIs.
