Cricket

Updated on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 04:40 PM IST

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor becomes the youngest, fastest woman to 5000 ODI runs

FPJ Web Desk
West Indies captain Stafalie Taylor (l) in action against Pakistan. | Photo: AFP

Stafanie Taylor, West Indies captain, became the third women to score over 5000 runs in ODIs on Sunday, in the third ODI against Pakistan. In the process she became the youngest and fastest to the landmark. India's Mithali Raj was the previous fastest and the youngest to the mark.

Taylor went past the 5000 mark when she took a single off Sadia Iqbal to score her 42nd run. It was Taylor's 129th innings and she is just 30 years and 156 days old. Raj took 144 innings and was over 32 years when she crossed 5000.

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards is the third player to have over 5000 runs in ODIs.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 04:35 PM IST
