West Indies can’t fear Virat Kohli: Phil Simmons

Hyderabad: West Indies coach Phil Simmons feels his bowlers cannot become scared of Virat Kohli when they take on India in a limited-overs series starting here on Friday.

"We can make sure that the bowlers don't get too scared of him. But in the end, may be two can bowl at him at the same time. You never know what can happen but it's a difficult proposition to get Virat Kohli out," he was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Simmons charted out some funny ideas to get the Indian captain out.

"One, I can make him bat with a stump. Two, we can sign a book and in the ODIs, we can give him a 100 and bowl at the rest of the players or we can make sure that our plans to him are spot on," he said.

"Last year we had some T20s and ODIs in India and we weren't miles apart. We had one game where I think we were tied. So we weren't that far apart," Simmons said.

"We have to look back at what we did then and see how much we can add to that now because they have added things to their games. We have to make sure that we have to get better than last time because India is not easy. India is India," he said.

Chase... or get chased!

The Indian cricket team's training drills have undergone marked change in recent years and now there is a new fun drill introduced in order to enhance "running speed" of the players along with a sense of being able to withstand pressure. During the first training session of the team ahead of three match T20 series against the West Indies, the Indian players were seen doing the usual short sprint stuff simultaneously in two batches standing one behind the other. At times, the queue in front had a handkerchief placed on the back of their shorts and those in the second line would try to chase down and pluck it out. It is learnt that the Indian team's new strength and conditioning (trainer) coach Nick Webb has introduced this drill where the players not only develop speed but can also deal with pressure that there is someone hot on his heels chasing. "Players either chase someone or be chased which increases sprinting intent," a senior IPL team trainer, who has trained many Internationals in the past, explained it to PTI on condition of anonymity.