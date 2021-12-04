e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:37 PM IST

‘Welcome to the club’: Anil Kumble welcomes Ajaz Patel to #Perfect10 club

FPJ Web Desk
Anil Kumble, the only Indian to take 10 wickets in a single Test innings, welcomed New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel to the 10-wicket club after the Mumbai-born New Zealand international took 10 wickets in the second Test against India at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Patel became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings.

Australia's Jim Laker was the first cricketer to scalp 10 wickets in a Test innings in 1956 and that was followed by India's Anil Kumble in 1999 against Pakistan.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:36 PM IST
