‘Welcome to the club’: Anil Kumble welcomes Ajaz Patel to #Perfect10 club

Anil Kumble, the only Indian to take 10 wickets in a single Test innings, welcomed New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel to the 10-wicket club after the Mumbai-born New Zealand international took 10 wickets in the second Test against India at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Patel became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings.

Australia's Jim Laker was the first cricketer to scalp 10 wickets in a Test innings in 1956 and that was followed by India's Anil Kumble in 1999 against Pakistan.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:36 PM IST