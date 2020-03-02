'We were not good enough': Virat Kohli on defeat against New Zealand in 2nd Test

Kohli admitted that his batmen, including himself, were put under tremendous amount of pressure by the New Zealand bowlers which in turn forced the Indian batters to make mistakes during the course of the Test series.

"We also need to give credit to the New Zealand bowlers, they bowled in the right areas long enough, created a lot of pressure. There were hardly any opportunities and that meant you have to play extravagant shots for runs than just keep rotating strike," said Kohli.

"It was a combination of us not having the right kind of execution and New Zealand playing well. The consistency of their bowling was outstanding, forced us to do mistakes."

It was a poor performance from the Indian batters in both the Tests as they could manage just 165 and 191 in the two innings in Wellington while in the second Test, they could muster 242 and 124 runs respectively.

"We are usually a batting side that fights. Batsmen didn't do enough for the bowlers to attack. It's disappointing as a side when the batsmen don't back up the effort of the bowlers," said Kohli.

"To win series and matches outside home you need to have a balanced performance with bat and ball and in the field, take those chances as well. We need to go back, understand what went wrong and correct those things moving forward," he added.