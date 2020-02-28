We read and handle situations better now: Taniya Bhatia

Wicket-keeper batswoman Taniya Bhatia says the Indian team has got better at reading and handling different situations, which was evident during the recent tri-series in Australia.

In the T20 tri-series, played just before the World Cup, India had beaten both England and Australia while chasing huge totals before losing the final to the host by 11 runs in Melbourne.

Continuing the good run, India on Thursday became the first team to seal a semifinal spot at the T20 World Cup following a narrow four-run win over New Zealand here.

"In the last 12 to 14 months, we have improved a lot as a unit. We're in a really positive position. We've been playing well ever since the tri-series. I think we've got a lot better as a team in working out how to handle and read situations well," Bhatia said at the post-match press conference.

"The results are in our favour, but we need to keep up the momentum. If we do that, we will do well and hopefully we can win the final," Bhatia added.