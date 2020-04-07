'We need fire trucks': Irfan Pathan's witty response to Islamophobic brigade over #9baje9minutes tweet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the nation to come out and light candles, diyas or torch lights for nine minutes on Sunday night at 9 p.m. to show solidarity against the coronavirus outbreak took a sharp turn when many halfwits took to the streets to burst crackers.
Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took the matter to social media and criticised the actions of those bursting crackers amid the virus.
Taking to Twitter, Irfan wrote: "It was so good until people started bursting crackers."
To this people started calling him names and even brought in his religious sentiments to pull him down. But Irfan stayed calm and wrote: "We need fire trucks can u help? @TwitterIndia."
Earlier, reminding citizens that India is "still in middle of a fight" amid the coronavirus outbreak, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir had lashed out at those who burst crackers on Sunday evening.
"INDIA, STAY INSIDE! We are still in the middle of a fight. Not an occasion to burst crackers!" Gambhir said on Twitter after firecrackers were burnt in several parts of the country.
India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also slammed those who resorted to bursting crackers. "We will find a cure for corona but how are we going to find a cure for stupidity," Harbhajan tweeted.
The number of cases of the novel coronavirus across the globe crossed the 1.3 million mark as the global death toll topped 70,000. India has reported over 4,600 Covid-19 cases. The total death toll now in India stands at 132.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)