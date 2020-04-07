'We need fire trucks': Irfan Pathan's witty response to Islamophobic brigade over #9baje9minutes tweet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the nation to come out and light candles, diyas or torch lights for nine minutes on Sunday night at 9 p.m. to show solidarity against the coronavirus outbreak took a sharp turn when many halfwits took to the streets to burst crackers.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took the matter to social media and criticised the actions of those bursting crackers amid the virus.

Taking to Twitter, Irfan wrote: "It was so good until people started bursting crackers."