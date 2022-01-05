‘We Love you Marnus Labuschagne’: Aussie band The Bluesberries create tribute to the Australian cricketer with funds from it going to the Chappell Foundation and The Steve Waugh Foundation

Australian band The Bluesberries have composed a rather hilarious song about current No. 1 ICC Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne.

The song is largely how the Australians have fallen in love with their star player “despite your debut duck”.

The pronunciation of Labuschagne has always been a fun topic of discussion on social media ever since his debut, and the video has Marnus’s Australian teammates trying to pronounce his name.

The funds got from the song will go to the Chappell Foundation which supports homeless youth and the Steve Waugh Foundation which enhance the lives of children and families affected by a rare disease.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 01:44 PM IST