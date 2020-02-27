'We have to focus on these areas': Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur identifies areas of improvement after NZ win

"It is a great feeling when your team is performing like that. We did the same mistakes, we got a good start in the first 10 overs and we didn't carry the momentum," said Harmanpreet after the match.

"We did bowl well in patches and some times we were not up to the mark and have to focus on those areas," she added.

Young prodigy Shafali Verma once again provided the team with a great start and contributed with 46 runs. "She (Shafali) is giving us good starts and I hope she continues doing that as quick runs at the top are really important to us," said the Indian skipper while praising Shafali.

Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine advised her team not to dwell too much on the loss and focus on their next two games against Bangladesh (Saturday) and Australia (March 2).

India, having already topped the Group A standings, will play their final league stage game against Sri Lanka on Saturday.