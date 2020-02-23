'We can't be complacent': Veda Krishnamurthy on victory against Australia

India's middle-order batter Veda Krishnamurthy has warned her colleagues against complacency after their splendid win against Australia and does not want to see India let their emotions get the better of them, insisting the top and middle order need to survive longer. "We can't be complacent with the victory (against Australia). We have to let go of those emotions now and focus on repeating all the good things we did," Krishnamurthy said on the eve of the match.

India will need to improve their batting performance as they scored a below par 132 against Australia. Since the tri-series preceding this World Cup, the Indian batting has been inconsistent, struggling to post big totals.

"We want to make sure we have enough of a score for our bowlers to defend. At the same time, we can't be too ambitious with our strokes or risk being run short but we need to make sure we get enough runs on board," said the 27-year-old.