IPL 2021: We are seeing the last of David Warner at Sunrisers Hyderabad: Dale Steyn

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was announced as Warner's replacement as SRH's skipper after the team made a dismal start to the season, winning just once in seven matches. The team's director of cricket Tom Moody said that the decision to drop Warner was keeping in mind the team composition, but also said that the Australian opening batsman was "shocked" and "disappointed".

Warner had earlier questioned the team's decision to drop batsman Manish Pandey for their defeat to Delhi Capitals on April 25. Pandey opened the innings on Sunday in place of Warner.

"I don't know if David may have questioned some of the decisions, maybe when Manish Pandey was left out. Sometimes, the management doesn't appreciate that, I guess. The captain of the team also needs to take ownership of his squad and who's going out on the field. Seems like there's definitely happening something behind closed doors, the public is not aware of," said Steyn.