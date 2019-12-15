Chennai: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard on Saturday said his team is "on a mission" to do better in the one-dayers but insisted that favourable results may not come immediately. The Caribbeans take on a formidable India in a three-match contest beginning here on Sunday, and Pollard said his side would look to carry on the momentum of the 3-0 series win over Afghanistan last month.

"We are on a mission and have a clear plan of how to approach 50-over cricket. There is a process and it is something we are actually going through. The results might not show straightaway. We had a good series against Afghanistan. Now, we are coming up against a better side in India," Pollard said ahead of the first ODI here.

"It's a matter of what we need to do going forward. There are things internally which we are working on. Success will not come overnight. Winning is always good. Sometimes, you play well but the result would not go your way. The Afghanistan series was good and we want to continue in that track. That's is the ultimate goal," he added.

Asked how his team plans to go about handling the middle overs in ODIs, he said it has been discussed and the players were aware of their roles and responsibilities.

"We have discussed how we want to go about playing middle overs, be it batting and bowling and how we want to play this format. Obviously, we can't reveal what our plans are going to be. The guys are aware of their roles and responsibilities, now it's about executing them," the captain said.