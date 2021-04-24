'We are all in it together': Shoaib Akhtar requests Pakistan govt to support India in fight against COVID-19

As India continues to set new records with its astronomical COVID-19 case tally, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has asked the government and people of his country to lend as much support as possible to Indians.

In a recent video which he shared on Twitter, Shoaib addressed Indians as brothers and sisters and asked the people of Pakistan to unite and help Indians in the quest to defeat the global pandemic.

"India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. Health care system is crashing. Its a Pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other's support," Shoaib captioned the video.