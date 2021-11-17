WBBL07: Smriti Mandhana becomes first from India to score a hundred

Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian to score a hundred in the Women's Big Bash League when she hit one for Sydney Thunder against Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday.

Thunder were chasing 176 to win against Melbourne Renegades, Mandhana kept them in the hunt, before they went down narrowly. The Indian left-hander finished unbeaten on 114 - the joint highest in the WBBL - as Harmanpreet Kaur successfully helped the Renegades defend 12 in the final over.

Mandhana changed gears rapidly, hitting two sixes and two fours in successive balls to move from 79 off 52 to 99 off 56 balls before she completed her ton with a couple on the next ball.

The southpaw has 348 runs in 11 games this season, sitting on fourth in the run-scorers list. However Thunder sit at seven on the table with just three wins to show from their 12 games.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 04:29 PM IST