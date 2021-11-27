WBBL07: All-round Marizanne Kapp, Taneale Peschel's two help Perth Scorchers thump Adelaide Strikes for maiden title

Marizanne Kapp's unbeaten cameo of 23-ball 31 and then a miserly spell of 4-1-25-1 along with Taneal Peschel's two wickets helped Perth Scorchers win their maiden title in the seventh season of the Women's Big Bash League, beating Adelaide Strikers by 12 runs on Saturday at the Perth Stadium.

Batting first, Scorchers posted 146 for five, thanks to Kapp's knock after walking in at five. Sophie Devine scored an attacking 35 at the top with Heather Graham contributing with 23 in the middle.

Chasing 147, Strikers were in contention till Tahlia McGrath (36 off 29) and Madeline Penna were in the middle. Peschel dismissed McGrath for her second scalp to go along with South African Dane van Niekerk's (six) wicket.

However, a couple of tidy overs at the death by Alana King dashed the Strikers hopes, while Penna, who finished 30 not out off just 21 balls, couldn't get the big hits.

Brief Scores: Perth Scorchers 146/5 in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 35, Marizanne Kapp 31*) beat Adelaide Strikers 134/6 in 20 overs (Tahlia McGrath 36, Madeline Penna 30*; Taneale Peschel 2/23, Heather Graham 2/30) by 12 runs

