Cricket

Updated on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 03:48 PM IST

WBBL 07: South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk abused after Adelaide Strikers' loss in the final; wife Marizanne Kapp, Twitter rise in support

FPJ Web Desk
Marizanne Kapp (l) and Dane van Niekerk. | Photo: Twitter

After Adelaide Strikers lost to Perth Scorchers, who won their first Women's Big Bash League title, Strikers' South Africa international Dane van Niekerk received online abuse.

The South African skipper bowled two overs in the final for 14 runs before scording six off 13 balls opening the batting. She was caught down the leg side off Taneale Peschel, who picked two wickets.

Van Niekerk's wife and fellow South African team-mate, Marizanne Kapp, who played a key role in Scorchers' triumph in the final, brought the abuse to light on social media.

Kapp first scored 31 not out off just 23 balls before picking one for 25 in her four overs, including a maiden over.

Broadcasters Natalie Germanos and Kass Naidoo posted in support of the Proteas, with the latter urging people to stay away from abuse.

Karnataka head coach, Mamatha Maben, also tweeted in support.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 03:48 PM IST
