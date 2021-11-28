WBBL 07: South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk abused after Adelaide Strikers' loss in the final; wife Marizanne Kapp, Twitter rise in support

After Adelaide Strikers lost to Perth Scorchers, who won their first Women's Big Bash League title, Strikers' South Africa international Dane van Niekerk received online abuse.

The South African skipper bowled two overs in the final for 14 runs before scording six off 13 balls opening the batting. She was caught down the leg side off Taneale Peschel, who picked two wickets.

Van Niekerk's wife and fellow South African team-mate, Marizanne Kapp, who played a key role in Scorchers' triumph in the final, brought the abuse to light on social media.

This is NOT okay guys! Stop abusing players, we are human! Stop abusing my wife @Danevn811. We are sick and tired of the abuse we get when we fail! pic.twitter.com/gBlDqh9Hrb — Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) November 28, 2021

Kapp first scored 31 not out off just 23 balls before picking one for 25 in her four overs, including a maiden over.

Broadcasters Natalie Germanos and Kass Naidoo posted in support of the Proteas, with the latter urging people to stay away from abuse.

This is beyond disgusting. Nobody has the right to abuse anybody

So sorry that you have to go through this

You are both champions and represent South Africa 🇿🇦 with pride https://t.co/HGMnKKV2rU — Natalie Germanos 🏏 (@NatalieGermanos) November 28, 2021

We see the victories and losses, yet our athletes go through so much more, in order to proudly represent us on the world stage. Let’s be kind and supportive. They need that more than ever in these times. — Kass Naidoo (@KassNaidoo) November 28, 2021

Karnataka head coach, Mamatha Maben, also tweeted in support.

You two have been absolutely outstanding athletes and extremely good competitors. It is such a joy watching you all set such high standards on the ground. You are a joy & a pleasure to watch. God bless 🙏🏽Stay strong. https://t.co/Up6N7S1PH5 — Mamatha Maben (@MabenMaben) November 28, 2021

Please ignore the hatred, Kapp and Dane!



We are so proud of you for what you guys have achieved. It’s incredible and people with low mindset will never understand.



Keep shining! — Yash Lahoti (@YvLahoti) November 28, 2021

