'Watching her is like watching Virender Sehwag': Twitter in awe of Shafali Verma's pyrotechnics

In the last five meetings between the two sides, India lead 3-2 on head-to-head record and a win on Monday will take them closer to the knock-out rounds from the five-team group.

India will, however, need to improve their batting performance as they scored a below par 132 against Australia.

Since the tri-series preceding this World Cup, the Indian batting has been inconsistent and has not posted big totals barring a few matches.

They could have lost the match against Australia also, but for Poonam's (4/19) exploits.

Captain Harmanpreet and opener Smriti Mandhana, who both have done well in the tri-series before this World Cup, contributed little with the bat in the previous match and both will need to fire for India to put up a big total or chase down a target.

Another key middle-order batswoman Deepti Sharma came good against Australia with an unbeaten 49 off 46 balls and she would look to continue her good form.

For Bangladesh, the key players will be all-rounder Jahanara Alam and top-order batswoman Fargana Hoque.

The 26-year-old seasoned Hoque has a T20 International hundred to her name. She had played a major role in Bangladesh's group stage win over India in 2018 T20 Asia Cup.

Alam is another key player for Bangladesh and she was a part of the IPL Velocity team under Mithali Raj in India's domestic Women's T20 Challenge tournament in Jaipur last year.

Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun, their most experience player, can also chip in with both bat and ball.

While filing this copy, India was at 78 at the loss of three wickets after 10 overs.

