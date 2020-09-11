Cricket

Updated on

Watched Josh Hazlewood's stunning caught and bowled? Here are five other brilliant catches by bowlers

By FPJ Web Desk

Josh Hazlewood (L) dismisses Jason Roy (R) with a brilliant caught and bowled.
Screengrab

Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell March's 126-run partnership helped Australia to set a 295-run chase for England in the first one-day international at Old Trafford on Friday.

As England came to bat, batsman Jason Roy was dismissed early on by a brilliant caught and bowled from pacer Josh Hazlewood.

Watch it below:

On that note, here are five other brilliant catches by bowlers:

1. Corey Anderson

2. Rohan Gavaskar

3. Dale Steyn

4. Adam Zampa

5. Brett Lee

