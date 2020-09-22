Watch: Yuvraj Valmiki slams unfit IPL players

We have seen Yuvraj Walmiki’s super skills with hockey stick on AstroTurf, but do you know he is also a big fan of the Indian Premier League and idolises MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The Sports Journalist in the ‘The Fan Party’ chats with the celebrity hockey star and talks about his love for cricket, why he loved Dhoni and why is he disappointed with the current crop of Indian cricket stars like Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan.

He tells Taus Rizvi about how they are role models and can have an adverse effect on their followers.

Watch The Fan Party where Taus Rizvi will be speaking to various crazy IPL fans.