Watch: Young KL Rahul tries to mimic ‘The Wall’ Rahul Dravid

KL Rahul has always admired Rahul Dravid and the role that ‘The Wall’ has played in making KL the player he is now. He has even based his cricketing shots off of Dravid.

Back in 2019, when KL Rahul had gone through the infamous ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy, he had started practising with the India ‘A’ squad under Rahul Dravid. KL revealed that time spent with Dravid did him a whole world of good.

Speaking to a leading daily in 2019, he had said that he got to play with India 'A', where there is less intensity, which in turn helped him focus on his game and technique. He also spent a lot of time with his idol, Rahul Dravid. They worked on his game and talked about cricket in general. KL revealed that Dravid helped him a lot in the games he played.

KL Rahul is currently with the Indian team in New Zealand where they will face the Kiwis in 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests.