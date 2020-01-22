Watch: Young KL Rahul tries to mimic ‘The Wall’ Rahul Dravid

Talented India opener KL Rahul is in the form of his life in limited-overs cricket. After being dropped from India’s Test squad last year, he has never looked back and has kept on piling runs in white-ball cricket for the ‘Men in Blue’.
In recent years, KL has turned out to be a very important member of the Indian squad. He has kept his patience and bided his return. And now, he is showing everyone what he is capable of.
In a video on YouTube which was shared by StarSports in 2009, a 17-year-old KL Rahul is seen talking about how he admires Rahul David and tries to imitate his stance while batting.
In the video, KL Rahul says, “I always looked up to Rahul Dravid as a great cricketer. I can’t say that I have copied him but I do try to do whatever his stance or whatever. It’s a good thing, it’s a good compliment. Comparing me to a great player like Rahul Dravid. It gives a lot of confidence.”
KL’s father, Dr KN Lokesh also spoke about how Dravid has inspired his son. He said, “My son, he started almost thinking that he is his role model. He started following him and everything. His batting style, his technique, his temperament, attitude. He started inculcating those things in him.”
KL Rahul has always admired Rahul Dravid and the role that ‘The Wall’ has played in making KL the player he is now. He has even based his cricketing shots off of Dravid.
Back in 2019, when KL Rahul had gone through the infamous ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy, he had started practising with the India ‘A’ squad under Rahul Dravid. KL revealed that time spent with Dravid did him a whole world of good.
Speaking to a leading daily in 2019, he had said that he got to play with India 'A', where there is less intensity, which in turn helped him focus on his game and technique. He also spent a lot of time with his idol, Rahul Dravid. They worked on his game and talked about cricket in general. KL revealed that Dravid helped him a lot in the games he played.
KL Rahul is currently with the Indian team in New Zealand where they will face the Kiwis in 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests.
