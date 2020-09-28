Watch: When Rahul Tewatia asked Ricky Ponting for a 'pat on the pack'

Rajasthan Royals batsman Rahul Tewatia on Sunday became an overnight star after he hit five sixes in an over of Sheldon Cottrell to take his side to the victory. Despite a slow start and playing "worst 20 balls", Tewatia scored a 31-ball 53.

From Twitter users to batting legends, all were in the awe of the Haryana player as he took Royals to the brink of win from the jaws of defeat. Only a year ago, the left-hander had to request for a "pat on the back" from Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting.

Tewatia made his IPL debut with Rajasthan Royals in the 2014 season and was bought by the Kings XI Punjab in 2017. In 2018, he was bought by Delhi (Daredevils) in the IPL auction before being sold back to Rajasthan for 2020 season.

Ricky Ponting, who holds debriefings in the dressing room after every match, praises players for small contributions who are otherwise not mentioned in the match presentations. In a debriefing video of Capitals' 2019 season that has gone viral following Tewatia's match-winning knock, he can be seen walking up to Ponting to remind him that he took four catches in the win against the mighty Mumbai Indians.

This, after Ponting, finished patting the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram and the bowlers for their match-winning effort at the Wankhede Stadium.

On Tewatia's request, Ponting obliges but in a rather deriding manner.

"Boys Tewatia took four catches and wants a pat on the back," Ponting tells the dressing room as everyone laughs.

Then a voice is heard from the background. "Mang ke le raha hai haramkhor (He is asking for a pat on the back)."

Tewatia is then approached by Axar Patel who mocks him for seeking recognition. "Bhai aise kaun kahta hai (who says things like that)."

"Apne haq ke liye ladai karni padti hai (We have to fight for what we are owed)," Tewatia says at the end of the footage.

It is worth noting that Tewatia's 4 catches was no small feat as it is still a record for an IPL match. Tewatia is in the company of Sachin Tendulkar, David Warner, Jacques Kallis, David Miller and Faf du Plessis.

Watch the video here: (Tewatia comes in around 5:15 minute)