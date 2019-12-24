Watch: When MS Dhoni was blown away by a fan's painting

Meanwhile, in the Wisden ODI team of the decade, MS Dhoni made the cut alongside teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical since India's semi-final exit from the World Cup in England in July and has missed the West Indies tour and home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, has 10773 runs from 350 ODIs with 10 tons and 73 half-centuries.