Watch: When MS Dhoni was blown away by a fan's painting

After an incredible game against Rajasthan Royals in IPL earlier this year, Chennai Super Kings fans gathered in Jaipur to celebrate the victory with the winners. CSK captain, MS Dhoni led the team to a win against RR by scoring 58 in 43 balls. A painting made by a fan seemed to have caught the Captain Cool's attention. Dhoni, amazed by the painting, called for a special autograph.
Watch the video below:
Meanwhile, in the Wisden ODI team of the decade, MS Dhoni made the cut alongside teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical since India's semi-final exit from the World Cup in England in July and has missed the West Indies tour and home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, has 10773 runs from 350 ODIs with 10 tons and 73 half-centuries.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)