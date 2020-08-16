Watch: When Chetan Chauhan was part of Sunil Gavaskar’s infamous walkout in Melbourne 1981

Team manager Wing Commander Shahid Durrani met them at the fence and pleaded his case. He convinced Chetan Chauhan to return.

Sadly, Chauhan, got out 17 minutes later, departing for 85. It was Lillee’s 248th wicket, going past Richie Benaud’s record.

Chauhan never got his ton. In 13 years and 40 tests, his highest scored stood at 97. However, India did win that Test as Kapil Dev ripped apart the Aussies and bundled them all out for 83.

The same SMH pieces noted that Gavaskar might have been right. It said: “Gavaskar may well have had reason to rail against umpire Whitehead's decision - the accompanying clip features a sound as woody as axe hitting log. In his Age column, Simpson added that the decision was "just one step further towards the total collapse of a system that has served cricket so well".”

Almost three decades later, Gavaskar did express regret. "I regret the decision. It was a big mistake on my part. As Indian captain I was not supposed to act in that manner. In no way I can justify my act of defiance. Whether I was out or not, I should not have reacted that way," Gavaskar said during a tea-time chat show with Sanjay Manjrekar and Kapil Dev.

"If the incident would have occurred in present times then I would have been fined," he added.

Check out the full scorecard from that extraordinary match.

Chauhan might not have Gavaskar’s flamboyant record, but the pair scored a total of 3010 runs at an average of 52.81 per partnership. He was the perfect foil to the Little Master, and they put up 10 century partnerships.

One of Indian cricket's most well-known batsmen without an international hundred, former opener Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours.

Chauhan, who played 40 Tests for India, was 73 and is survived by his wife and son Vinayak, who is scheduled to arrive from Melbourne later in the day. Chauhan was currently serving as the Minister of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.

Friday night, he had a multi-organ failure and was put on ventilator support.

After retiring, Chauhan served as the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities - president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector - apart from being manager of the Indian Team during its tour of Australia in 2001.

He was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, in 1991 and 1998 and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1981.

Chauhan is the second UP minister to have succumbed to coronavirus.

On August 2, state technical education minister Kamla Rani Varun, 62, had died days after testing positive for COVID-19.

During his 12-year-long cricket career, Chauhan played 40 Tests scoring 2084 runs with 16 half-centuries and two wickets. He could not ever get a hundred with being 97 his best.

With Gavaskar, Chauhan formed a formidable opening partnership for India and the duo scored more than 3000 runs, including 12 century stands.

Having made his first-class debut as a 22-year-old against Mumbai, Chauhan was known to be a brave batsman of his generation.

One of the most memorable moments of his career as an opener was the 213-run stand with Gavaskar against England at The Oval in 1979, during which he scored 80 runs.