Watch: Virender Sehwag bats off germs in this liquid hand wash advertisement

Earlier, Sehwag termed Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma as the best captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni.

“I have always been saying that Rohit Sharma is the best captain in this tournament after MS Dhoni. The way he understands the game and makes tactical changes, it’s simply outstanding,” Sehwag said in an interview with Gaurav Kapur on Cricbuzz.

The former swashbuckling batsman pointed out how Rohit Sharma brought West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard to bowl when KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik and Nitish Rana had started to build a partnership. “Had there been any other captain instead of Rohit in the game against Kolkata, he would’ve used Krunal Pandya against Nitish Rana -- move that would’ve backfired,” Sehwag said.