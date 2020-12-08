Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction to 'Miss you Dhoni' banner during Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I

Dhoni hung up his gloves from international cricket on August 15. His retirement was on the cards after his name was missing from the BCCI annual contract list of the year 2020.

Captain Cool had been on a sabbatical ever since India lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup. Fans were delighted to see him make a comeback in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni, however, failed to lead Chennai to the IPL title. For the first time since the team's inception, they failed to even make the playoffs.

Coming back to the ongoing three-match T20I series, India has gained an unassailable 2-0 from the first two matches with the third and final match being played today at the SCG.

Next, the Men in Blue will prepare for the 4 Test matches that are slated to begin from December 17 in Adelaide.