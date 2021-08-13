e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 07:31 PM IST

Watch Videos: India all out for 364 in 1st innings as England's James Anderson picks up five wickets

PTI
London: Englands James Anderson celebrates after taking 5 wickets in the fist innings during the second day of the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lords cricket ground in London, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. | AP/PTI

London, Aug 13: India were bowled out for 364 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test against England here on Thursday.

Resuming at 346 for seven after lunch, India added just 18 runs in the second session of the day for the loss of three wickets. Veteran seamer James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of five for 62.

The five-match series is levelled at 0-0 after the rain-marred opener ended in a draw at Nottingham.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 364 all out in 126.1 overs (KL Rahul 129, Rohit Sharma 83, Virat Kohli 42; James Anderson 5/62)

Watch Videos:

