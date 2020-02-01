Watch Video: Yuzvendra Chahal and the boys' groove to the beat

Cricket

After taking an unassailable 4-0 lead against New Zealand away from home, the Men in Blue are having a gala time with their off-field shenanigans.

Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube and Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram posting a video of him with the boys rocking to the beat. "Off field performance on point," the caption read.

Off field performance on point ðº

In the video, you can see Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma (hiding his face behind the cap) grooving to the beat.

New Zealand choked yet again as India defeated the hosts in a second successive Super Over in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Westpac Stadium on Friday.

In the Super Over, New Zealand managed to score 13/1 and India chased down the total easily as KL Rahul and Virat Kohli achieved the score in just five balls.

After the T20 series, India will take on the Kiwis in a three-match ODI series followed by two test matches.

