Watch Video| Whole of India behind you: Scotland wicket-keeper Matthew Cross cheers bowler against New Zealand in T20 World Cup

Matthew Cross, the Scotland wicket-keeper, had a unique way to cheer their bowler in their Super 12 match against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Wednesday.

Leg-spinner Chris Greaves was bowling to Kiwi Glenn Phillips when Cross shouted, "C'mon Greavo! The whole of India is behind you!"

India have lost both their matches in the Super 12 stage - against Pakistan and New Zealand - and are on the brink of missing out on the semis berth. For them to make it, they have to win their remaining three games and then hope both New Zealand and Afghanistan lose at least one of their next games.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 04:48 PM IST