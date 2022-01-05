Watch video: Virat Kohli casually strolls to South Africa’s dugout to talk to India's opponents

Virat Kohli missed the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg with a back spasm, but he just can’t seem to be taking any rest.

Throughout Day 2, perhaps feeling better, Kohli was seen strolling on the sideline, giving out a piece of advice or two to his players.

If that wasn’t enough, Kohli was seen going to the South Africa dugout and talking to some of their players.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Twitter reacted, with one user saying “the dude was feeling so restless, not playing the match, that he sauntered towards the South African dugout.”

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 01:04 PM IST