Watch Video: USA offer Netherlands lift after bus breaks down ahead of Women's World Cup Qualifier

The women's teams are in Zimbabwe for the Women's World Cup Qualifier starting Sunday (November 21). There seems to be a nice friendly vibe among teams ahead of the event.

On Wednesday, Julia Price, head coach of USA, posted a video where the USA players and Netherlands players were seen singing songs. It turns out that the Dutch team's bus had broken down and the Price-coached team offered them a lift.

When the Netherlands bus breaks down and @usacricket have to give them a lift! pic.twitter.com/fl36HnfPRw — Julia price (@julia_price1) November 16, 2021

The teams participating in the Qualifier are Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Thailand, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, USA and Netherlands. PNG were also set to be part of it but had to withdraw due to COVID-19 cases in their bubble and lack of players.

Only three teams out of the nine would qualify for the Women's World Cup in March next year.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 05:21 PM IST