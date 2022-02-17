e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

Watch Video: U19 WC-winning skipper Yash Dhull scores century on Ranji Trophy debut

FPJ Web Desk
Yash Dhull | Screen Grab

Yash Dhull | Screen Grab

Advertisement

On debut in First-Class cricket for Delhi, Yash Dhull smashed a century in a Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in Guwahati.

Dhull opened the batting with Dhruv Shorey and completed his century off 133 balls with 16 boundaries after lunch on the opening day of the clash. His knock lifted Delhi from 7-2 in the third over of the innings to 171 for 3 in 45 overs.

The India U19 skipper, who was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakhs at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auctions 2022, blazed to a fifty off just 57 balls before lunch with 10 boundaries.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Harris Shield, Mumbai's premier inter-school cricket tournament, to begin on February 22 with just... Harris Shield, Mumbai's premier inter-school cricket tournament, to begin on February 22 with just...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 01:16 PM IST
Advertisement