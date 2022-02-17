Watch Video: U19 WC-winning skipper Yash Dhull scores century on Ranji Trophy debut

On debut in First-Class cricket for Delhi, Yash Dhull smashed a century in a Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in Guwahati.

Dhull opened the batting with Dhruv Shorey and completed his century off 133 balls with 16 boundaries after lunch on the opening day of the clash. His knock lifted Delhi from 7-2 in the third over of the innings to 171 for 3 in 45 overs.

The India U19 skipper, who was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakhs at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auctions 2022, blazed to a fifty off just 57 balls before lunch with 10 boundaries.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 01:16 PM IST