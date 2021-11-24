Watch Video: Team India head coach Rahul Dravid turns spinner ahead of Kanpur Test

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid on Wednesday was seen bowling a few off-spin deliveries in the nets ahead of the first Test of a two-match series against New Zealand, which begins on Thursday in Kanpur.

The Indian cricket team's official Instagram account shared a video of Dravid bowling a few deliveries to Team India's batters.

"That moment when #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid rolled his arm over in the nets," read the caption accompanying the video.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane confirmed that middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut on Thursday after opener KL Rahul was ruled out of the series due to a muscle strain on left thigh.

"Shreyas is going to make his debut. Unfortunately, KL is injured and will not be a part of the Test matches. So, Shreyas will make his debut tomorrow," said Rahane in the pre-match press conference.

At the same time, Rahane refused to give much into the likely playing eleven. "We are not too sure about the combination. But in India you generally get spin-friendly wickets, the ball generally keeps slightly low and slow. We expect that but not too sure how the wicket will play. We will have to wait till tomorrow and then assess from there."

Rahane noted that it was a big blow for Rahul to miss the series. But he expects the youngsters to do well in the absence of many players like Virat Kohli (returning for second Test), Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant.

"See, it is a big blow when we got to know that KL (Rahul) is injured and is not available for these two Test matches. He did really well in England. He was in good form and played really well in T20s. Obviously, we will miss him but we have guys who can fill that slot, guys who did well for us in the past with that experience. Not too worried about the opening slot," he said.

Rahane also quashed concerns about his own form. "There is no concern. My job is to contribute for the team. Contribution doesn't mean you score a hundred in every match. 30-40-50-70 runs at a crucial moment is also an important contribution. I always think about the team. I have never thought where I am going or what will happen with me. I am grateful and it is an honour for me to lead the country," he said.

(With IANS inputs)

