Watch video: Stormy weather in Melbourne sees WNCL players led by Ellyse Perry rush to groundstaff's aid to cover pitch

The Women's National Cricket League clash between Victoria and New South Wales on Sunday had a rain intervention thanks to the stormy Melbourne weather, and it needed the players led by Ellyse Perry to help groundstaff cover the pitch.

With the rain pelting down at a fair pace accompanied by heavy winds, the groundstaff rushed to cover the center. However, the covers were repeatedly getting blown over.

Absolute MAYHEM at the CitiPower Centre as the Melbourne weather sets in 💨



Well done to players and ground staff on getting this cover down! 🌧 #WNCL pic.twitter.com/e00U7hhQOp — Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) December 19, 2021

Perry first rushed to help the groundstaff in getting the pitch covered, when the other players from both teams followed. Despite those efforts the cover was getting blown away. Finally Perry lied down on one end to prevent the cover from being blown off.

