Watch video: Smriti Mandhana takes stunning catch to dismiss Sophie Devine in India's 4th ODI vs New Zealand

The fourth women’s ODI between India and New Zealand witnessed some high-octane action.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine began the proceedings in style and in the first six overs, the hosts made 53 runs. Devine’s quickfire 24-ball 32 was cut short by Smriti Mandhana.

In the last ball of the sixth over during New Zealand’s innings, Renuka Singh bowled a short and wide delivery outside off.

Devine responded to the poor ball and played it uppishly towards backward point. Mandhana, who was fielding at backward point, dived to her left and took a blinder to end the handy knock from White Ferns skipper.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Watch: Lahore Qalandars pacer Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam for dropping catch in PSL match

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 04:19 PM IST