Watch video: Six from Manish Pandey in Super Over helps Karnataka to semis of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Captain Manish Pandey hit a six on the third ball in the Super Over to lead Karnataka to the semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Bengal on Thursday. Karnataka needed just six in the one-over eliminator after Bengal lost two wickets for just five.

Manish pandey hits the winning six in the super over helped Karnataka to qualify for semis.#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy#SyedMushtaqAliT20pic.twitter.com/cjPAigDFLC — CRICKET VIDEOS 🏏 (@AbdullahNeaz) November 18, 2021

Karnataka had batted first and posted 160 for five, thanks to Karun Nair's 29-ball 55. Rohan Kadam made 30 off 29 balls while Pandey made 29 off 34 balls.

In reply, Bengal were kept in the game thanks to Writtick Chatterjee's 40-ball 51. However, Karnataka fought back towards the end and left Bengal needing 20 off the last six balls.

Ritwik Roy Chowdhury then hit Vidyadhar Patil for two sixes while Akash Deep hit a four as Bengal took 18 off the first five balls of the final over. However, with one needed of the last ball, Pandey got a direct hit at the bowler's end to catch Deep short and tie the game.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 05:21 PM IST