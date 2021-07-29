Watch Video: Shubman Gill shares glimpses of his quality time with family after returning from England due to injury

India batsman Shubman Gill who has returned home after being ruled out of the five-match Test series against England is spending quality time with his family and homies. The batsman was ruled of the series for eight weeks after he suffered a shin injury.

Gill seems to have recovered from the injury as he posted a video on his Instagram where the batsman is seen playing cards with his family members and friends at his home in Chandigarh. He captioned the video, "Hanji kon hai fer PAABI champion."

Shubman like his outstanding skills on ground also aced indoors while playing cards with friends and family. Take a look at this video posted by him.