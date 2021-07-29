Watch Video: Shubman Gill shares glimpses of his quality time with family after returning from England due to injury

India batsman Shubman Gill who has returned home after being ruled out of the five-match Test series against England is spending quality time with his family and homies. The batsman was ruled of the series for eight weeks after he suffered a shin injury.
Gill seems to have recovered from the injury as he posted a video on his Instagram where the batsman is seen playing cards with his family members and friends at his home in Chandigarh. He captioned the video, "Hanji kon hai fer PAABI champion."
Shubman like his outstanding skills on ground also aced indoors while playing cards with friends and family. Take a look at this video posted by him.
The batsman returned home on July 21, where he had posted an Instagram story of him arriving back in India and his family welcoming him with a cake.
Gill, who played the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and made 28 and eight in the two innings, suffered an injury in his leg that has now ruled him out of the Test series.
The news of his injury first emerged on June 30. However, at that time the Board officials said that he will be unavailable for the first Test.
But with his return home, it was then clear that he won’t be participating in the entire Test series.
