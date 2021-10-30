e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 10:14 PM IST

Watch video: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan's reaction to Virat Kohli's six-hitting unmissable

Visuals of India's training sessions were put out in a promo by broadcaster Star Sports
FPJ Web Desk
Shreyas Iyer And Virat Kohli | Photo: BCCI

India are all set to take on New Zealand in their Super 12 clash of the Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday. It is a virtual knockout game, with Pakistan sitting comfortably with three wins in three matches. New Zealand have never lost to India in the T20 World Cup.

To change the record, India have left no stone unturned to get ready for the clash against the Black Caps. In a short clip put out by broadcaster Star Sports, the hosts were seen preparing methodically.

MS Dhoni was seen sharing six-hitting tips with Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli, who tried executing them. The Indian captain middled a couple of those with Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer closely watching and showing their appreciation through their reactions.

Kohli's men will take on Kane Williamson's troops in what is a must-win clash for both the sides.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 10:13 PM IST
