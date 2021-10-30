Watch video: Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan dance while India team-mates cheer them

India will be stepping on to the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday to take on New Zealand in the Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup, in what is the virtual knockout.

Ahead of the crucial Group 2 match, the team was seen having a good time in a video posted on social media.

Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan were seen having a small dance, with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheering them and enjoying it. The kids of some of the players were also seen.

India have never won against New Zealand in a T20 World Cup match.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 10:41 PM IST