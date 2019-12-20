Watch Video: 'Secret Santa' Virat Kohli fulfils desires of children at shelter home

The Christmas fever hasn't yet gripped the country but the festival came early for a few kids at a shelter home in Kolkata.
Indian captain Virat Kohli dressed as a Santa Claus for the underprivileged children and distribued gifts to them.
In a video released by Star Sports on its Twitter handle, the children are seen expressing their desires to be gifted a helicopter, a badminton racquet, football, a doll set, among other things from Santa Claus.
Later in the video, the kids are assembled in a room and suddenly lights go off and there enters the Run machine Virat Kohli dressed as a Santa Claus.
Kids are yet to find out Kohli's identity. The kids are asked if they wanted to meet Kohli, they respond with a resounding 'yes' and Virat takes off his garb.
He greets his young fans, hugs them and gives them their Christmas goodies.
“These moments are special for me. All these kids cheer for us throughout the year and I had a great time bringing joy to all these kids. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all of you, ” Kohli said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)