Watch Video: 'Secret Santa' Virat Kohli fulfils desires of children at shelter home

The Christmas fever hasn't yet gripped the country but the festival came early for a few kids at a shelter home in Kolkata.

Indian captain Virat Kohli dressed as a Santa Claus for the underprivileged children and distribued gifts to them.

In a video released by Star Sports on its Twitter handle, the children are seen expressing their desires to be gifted a helicopter, a badminton racquet, football, a doll set, among other things from Santa Claus.

Later in the video, the kids are assembled in a room and suddenly lights go off and there enters the Run machine Virat Kohli dressed as a Santa Claus.

Kids are yet to find out Kohli's identity. The kids are asked if they wanted to meet Kohli, they respond with a resounding 'yes' and Virat takes off his garb.

He greets his young fans, hugs them and gives them their Christmas goodies.