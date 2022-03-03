Watch Video: Sachin Tendulkar shares heartening message for Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th Test

Virat Kohli's idol and legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has shared a heart-warming message for the for India skipper.

Indian superstar Virat Kohli is all set to register his name in the elite list as he is soon to become the 12th Indian player to play 100 Test matches when he walks out to face Sri Lanka in the upcoming first Test at PCA Stadium in Mohali, starting March 4.

Kohli made his Test debut in 2011. The Delhi-born batsman captained India between 2014 and 2021 and has amassed close to 8000 runs in 99 Test matches at a phenomenal average of 50.39, with the help of 27 hundreds and 28 half-centuries.

Tendulkar recalled the time he first heard of Kohli when the latter was leading India U19 in Malaysia. The Mumbaikar revealed that few players in the national side, which was on the tour of Australia then, were talking about Kohli.

“I remember the first time I heard about you was when we were in Australia in 2007 (2008). You guys were playing the U19 World Cup in Malaysia. That is when there were certain players in the team who were discussing about you. ‘This is one player to watch out for. Achhi batting kar raha hai (He is batting well)’,” said Tendulkar in a video posted by BCCI.

