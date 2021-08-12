Watch Video: Rohit Sharma's wait for first overseas century continues, departs for impressive 83 at Lord's; Twitter heartbroken

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma's wait for his first overseas century continued as England seamer James Anderson claimed his wicket after an impressive 83 on the first day of the second Test match at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday.

In the meantime, openers Sharma and KL Rahul put up a splendid partnership in excess of 100 runs (126) for the first wicket. This was India's highest opening stand at the 'Mecca of cricket' since 1974. This was also only the second 100-run opening partnership in England after August 2016.

Meanwhile, it seems like Rohit Sharma has helped Indian skipper Virat Kohli solve the problem at the top of the batting order with the right-handed batsman scoring consistently and helping set up a base with solid opening partnerships.

Sharma, who started opening during the 2019 home series against Bangladesh and South Africa, has started opening overseas only this year.

After missing the first two Tests in Australia due to late arrival from India, he played the last two Tests and shared two half-century opening stands (of 70 and 71) with Shubman Gill in the third Test in Sydney. He looked good in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane as well scoring 44 in the first innings.

In the ongoing series in England, he put on a 97-run stand in the first innings of the first Test before raising a century stand on Thursday.

For the unversed, India's opening combination has always struggled outside Asia over the last decade. Between January 2011 and December 2020, India's opening pairs couldn't survive the first 20 overs even once outside Asia.

But since the start of 2021, the Indian openers have seen off the first 20 overs five times in nine innings. In fact, the average number of overs played by Indian openers overseas in 2021 is more than 19 which is way more than in 2018, 2019 and 2020 when they couldn't even see off the first 10 overs in overseas Tests on average.

However, Twitter users were heartbroken after Rohit Sharma wasn't able to reach the 100-run mark. Check out Twitter reactions below:

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 08:32 PM IST