Watch Video: Rohit Sharma takes on anchor role, interviews Yuzvendra Chahal after India’s win in 1st ODI against West Indies

Yuzvendra Chahal was the star of the show with the ball in hand, taking four wickets for 49 runs as India registered a comprehensive six-wicket victory over the West Indies in the opening ODI of the three-match series in Ahmedabad on Sunday..
During India's run-chase, captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 51-ball 60 as India overhauled the 177-run target.
Rohit Sharma turned anchor and interviewed man of the match, Yuzvendra Chahal, who also achieved the milestone of reaching 100 ODI wickets during the game.
The BCCI shared a snippet of the entire interview on its Twitter handle.
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Among the many questions, Rohit asked Chahal if he was working on something new while he was out of the team.
"When I wasn't there (in the team) I thought about what I can improve. So, I use to see other bowlers, sometimes they used to bowl sidearm," replied Chahal.
ALSO READTickets on sale for T20 World Cup in Australia; India-Pakistan match sold out within minutes
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)