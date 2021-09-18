Watch video: Rohit Sharma receives warm welcome by teammates upon his arrival ahead of UAE leg of IPL 2021

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians skipper and most popular hitter in the team Rohit Sharma is back and has started training with his team in the UAE ahead of the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He will be leading Mumbai Indians for their seventh session of the IPL.

The mandatory quarantine of the players is over and they now can be seen on the ground practicing and training for their upcoming games.

Rohit Sharma and Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah were under quarantine as they returned from England after a recent test series. He was welcomed with joy, happiness, and warmth by his squad and team members.

A video was shared on the social media site Twitter by the team as the captain arrived in the hotel lobby where he met everyone. “Lots of hugs, hello and fist bump from skipper Ro to our squad,” Rohit Sharma commented. His wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira Sharma were also spotted in the video.

Accompanied by Mumbai Indians' leading wicket-taker Jasprit Bumrah, Sharma met Mumbai Indians head coach Mahila Jayawardene and his teammates including Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, and Arjun Tendulkar.

Rohit later went on his way to the training room and joined his teammates after the practice session.

Mumbai Indians will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in their first match tomorrow, both teams have won more IPL trophies than any other team in the tournament.

